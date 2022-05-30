Chennai, May 30: Tamil Nadu Police on Monday arrested noted YouTuber Karthik Gopinath for collecting money from the public on the pretext of renovating a temple in Perambalur district. Karthik was running a YouTube Channel 'Elaya Bharatham'. He was produced before a Judicial magistrate court which remanded him in judicial custody.

According to Avadi Police Commissioner, Karthik had through his YouTube channel requested public to donate funds through a fundraiser site for the renovation of statues in the Arulmigu Madhura Kaliamman temple in Siruvachar, Perambalur district. Tamil Nadu: YouTuber Karthik Gopinath Held for Impersonating and Collecting Funds on Behalf of Temple.

When it was brought to the temple authorities' notice, they complained to the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment (HR&CE) officials about the request made by Karthik Gopinath without taking permission from them.

The HR&CE officials lodged a police complaint and the YouTuber was arrested and produced before the Judicial magistrate court. Police said that Gopinath had used the collected money for his personal use.

