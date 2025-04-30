Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], April 30 (ANI): Amidst the rising tensions at the India-Pakistan border, the Punjab government has decided to deploy an anti-drone system on the border adjoining the state, as per the information by the Punjab CMO.

After the deployment of the anti-drone system, the conspiracy to send weapons and drugs through drones coming from Pakistan will fail, and it will also shoot down other drones. The technology, police and security agencies will now be able to track and destroy the intrusion of Pakistani drones immediately.

Also Read | Baba Vanga Predictions 2025: Is India-Pakistan War Part of Baba Vanga's Prophecies? Know Mystic's Predictions on Wars, Economic Collapse and Alien Encounters.

"The Punjab government will deploy an anti-drone system on the Pakistani border adjoining Punjab. The conspiracy to send weapons and drugs through drones coming from Pakistan will fail; anti-drone systems will be deployed to shoot down drones. With this technology, police and security agencies will now be able to immediately track and destroy the intrusion of Pakistani drones", said a statement from the Punjab CMO.

Meanwhile, following the Pahalgam attack, there has been continuous violation of the ceasefire at LoC from Pakistan from the past few days.

Also Read | Basava Jayanti 2025: Lord Basaveshwara's Spirit of Selfless Service Form Core of Our Country, Says PM Narendra Modi (Watch Video).

In the recent incident Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked small-arms firing during the intervening night of April 29 and 30 from its posts across the Line of Control (LoC) in multiple sectors of Jammu and Kashmir, prompting a swift and proportionate response from the Indian Army, according to lndian Army.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Indian Army reported that Pakistani forces targeted Indian positions in the Naushera, Sunderbani, and Akhnoor sectors in the Jammu region. Later updates confirmed that similar ceasefire violations were also recorded further north in Baramulla and Kupwara districts, as well as across the International Border (IB) in the Pargwal sector.

"During the night of 29-30 April, Pakistan Army posts initiated unprovoked small-arms fire across the Line of Control opposite the Naushera, Sunderbani, and Akhnoor sectors. Indian Army troops responded swiftly and proportionately," the Army stated.

Further, Pakistan extended the firing to additional locations across the LoC in Baramulla and Kupwara, in north Kashmir, along with the Pargwal sector along the IB. The Indian Army maintained that its troops retaliated appropriately to all such violations.

This is the sixth consecutive day of India's effective relations since the Pakistan Army's unprovoked small arms firing on the night of 25-26. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)