Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], September 10 (ANI): Governor of Punjab and Administrator of U.T. Chandigarh, Gulab Chand Kataria, on Wednesday, on his way back from Pathankot to Chandigarh, conducted an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas of Punjab, according to the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Governor.

https://x.com/Gulab_kataria/status/1965635455216746818

In a post on X, Punjab Governor Kataria wrote, "This morning, while returning from Pathankot to Chandigarh, I conducted an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas. Although the water level has started receding, the damage to houses and crops is still extensive. The Central Government, together with the State Government, will leave no stone unturned in alleviating the hardships of the affected people."

While speaking to the media, Punjab Governor Kataria said, "The Prime Minister, during his visit yesterday (September 9), asked me to inform him regarding the health of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann. His health condition is now better...The Central government will continue to provide relief to Punjab after assessing the whole situation...The Prime Minister assured me that he will provide maximum help to Punjab...".

Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted an aerial survey of flood-hit areas of Punjab. PM Modi assessed the damage in Gurdaspur and other affected regions. Thereafter, he had an official review meeting in Gurdaspur with officials and elected representatives.

PM Modi reviewed the relief and rehabilitation measures undertaken as well as assessed the damage that had occurred in Punjab.

The Prime Minister announced a financial assistance of Rs. 1600 crore for Punjab in addition to the Rs 12,000 crore already in the state's kitty. PM Modi also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the seriously injured in the flood and natural calamity.

PM Modi assured that the Central Government will provide all possible help to the affected families, farmers, students and orphans.

Punjab Governor Kataria expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Prime Minister for this sensitive and farsighted decision and said that the Central and State Governments together will leave no stone unturned to provide relief to the affected families and compensate for the losses suffered.

https://x.com/Gulab_kataria/status/1965422446296936876

Taking to X, Governor Kataria wrote, "I thank Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, who surveyed the flood-affected areas of Punjab and announced ₹1,600 crore in assistance, in addition to the ₹12,000 crore already available in the State Disaster Relief Fund. PM also announced ₹2 lakh for the families of the deceased and ₹50,000 for the injured."

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), PM Modi emphasised the need for a multidimensional approach to help the entire region and its people recover. This would include measures such as rebuilding homes under the PM Awas Yojana, restoring national highways, reconstructing schools, providing relief through the PMNRF, and distributing mini kits for livestock.

The Union Government has also sent Inter-Ministerial Central teams to visit Punjab to assess the extent of damage, and based on their detailed report, further assistance will be considered. (ANI)

