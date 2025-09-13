Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], September 13 (ANI): In a significant step to provide relief to flood-affected people, the Punjab Government on Saturday commenced the special 'girdawari' across the state to evaluate losses caused by the recent floods.

Revenue, Rehabilitation and Disaster Management Minister Hardeep Singh Mundian directed officials to ensure that the process is carried out in a transparent, time-bound and result-oriented manner so that no affected family is left without rightful compensation.

The initiative has been launched at the direction of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, who has assured that every flood victim will receive compensation within 45 days. Emphasising that relief is a right and not a favour, Mundian warned that any negligence or deliberate delay by officials would attract strict disciplinary action. He said the state government will personally monitor the exercise on a daily basis to ensure fairness and efficiency.

The minister informed that 2,167 Patwaris have been deputed across flood-hit districts for conducting the assessment. District-wise deployment includes Amritsar (196), Barnala (115), Bathinda (21), Faridkot (15), Fazilka (110), Ferozepur (113), Gurdaspur (343), Hoshiarpur (291), Jalandhar (84), Kapurthala (149), Ludhiana (60), Malerkotla (7), Mansa (95), Moga (29), Pathankot (88), Patiala (141), Rupnagar (92), Sangrur (107), SAS Nagar (15), Sri Muktsar Sahib (25) and Tarn Taran (71). These teams will move village to village, conduct spot inspections and prepare reports on crop damage, house losses and livestock deaths. Farmers and residents will also be given a chance to raise objections within a week so that corrections can be made promptly.

Highlighting the relief measures finalised by the state government, Mundian said that farmers will receive Rs 20,000 per acre for crop loss, and families whose houses have collapsed will get Rs 1,20,000. In contrast, those with partially damaged houses will receive Rs 40,000. Livestock losses will be compensated as per approved norms, including Rs 37,500 for cows or buffaloes and ₹4,000 for goats.

As per the latest flood report, around 1,98,525 hectares of crop area have been affected across Punjab. The worst-hit districts include Gurdaspur (40,169 ha), Amritsar (27,154 ha), Fazilka (25,182 ha), Ferozepur (17,257 ha), Patiala (17,690 ha) and Kapurthala (17,574 ha). Smaller but significant losses were also reported in Sangrur, Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar, Rupnagar, SAS Nagar, Moga, Mansa, Pathankot and Bathinda. The floods have claimed 56 lives so far, with one more death reported in Moga within the last 24 hours.

Mundian assured that cheques will be delivered within 45 days, while in villages where crops have been destroyed, compensation will be distributed within a month. Relief for houses and livestock losses will begin from September 15 and will also be completed within the stipulated timeline. Reiterating the government's commitment, the minister said the Mann government will not rest until every flood victim is duly compensated. (ANI)

