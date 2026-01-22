Mohali (Punjab) [India], January 22 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann inaugurated 'Mukhya Mantri Sehat Yojna'.

Under this scheme, three crore Punjabis from 65 lakh families in Punjab will receive health insurance coverage of up to Rs 10 lakh per year at over 900 government and private hospitals in the state and its capital, Chandigarh.

Kejriwal on Thursday said that the Mukhya Mantri Sehat Yojana fulfils the party's poll guarantee of providing free healthcare to every resident of Punjab.

Addressing a public gathering, the AAP supremo said that during the election campaign, he and Punjab CM Mann had promised free health treatment for all.

"Bhagwant Mann and I used to guarantee during our election campaigns that we would provide free health treatment to each and every resident of Punjab. In the last 4 years, we set up nearly 1000 Mohalla clinics in each village of the state. And we will set up nearly 2,500 pind clinics," he said.

Kejriwal asserted that under the scheme, no citizen of Punjab would be left out.

"Under this Scheme, every single citizen of Punjab will receive treatment, and no one will be left out. But the Akali Dal and Congress will criticise this too, because these people do not love Punjab. They only know the game of extracting money from power and using money to seize power. Only the Aam Aadmi Party can give Punjab and your family a bright future," he added

Targeting opposition parties over the drug menace, Kejriwal alleged that leaders and ministers from the Congress, BJP and Akali Dal were earlier involved in drug peddling.

"Congress, BJP, and Akali Dal leaders and ministers used to peddle drugs. Today, we have broken the back of drug traffickers in Punjab. When the AAP government sent big-time drug traffickers to jail, these opposition people are creating a ruckus, saying that the human rights of traffickers and gangsters are being violated,' he added.

Meanwhile, Mann said that the newly launched health scheme is directly connected to every household in the state and aims to provide financial security during medical emergencies.

Addressing the gathering, Mann said that the scheme would empower people to fight diseases without worrying about treatment costs.

"This scheme is related to each and every household. This scheme will empower everyone to fight against a disease without having to worry about the payment," he said.

Meanwhile, Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said that Punjab has become the first state in the country to provide health insurance coverage of up to Rs 10 lakh to its residents. Calling it a "revolutionary step," Cheema said the scheme reflects the AAP government's commitment to strengthening the healthcare system.

"Punjab is the first state where people are being given Rs 10 lakh health insurance. This is a revolutionary step," he told ANI. (ANI)

