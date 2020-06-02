India News | Punjab Govt Orders Probe into 'scam' at Cooperative Bank in Amritsar

Chandigarh, Jun 2 (PTI) The Punjab government on Tuesday ordered a probe into an alleged scam at a cooperative bank in Amritsar.

A team of senior audit officers will thoroughly probe the matter, said state Cooperation Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa in an official release.

The minister said it was brought to his notice that a “huge scam” had been underway in five cooperative societies--Tarsikka, Saidoke Lehal, Bhattike, Chugawan Sadhpur and Kohala--falling under the jurisdiction of the Tarsikka cooperative bank since 2012-13.

It was unearthed during a preliminary inquiry conducted by the managing director of the Punjab State Cooperative Bank, Varun Roojam, the release said.

Randhawa said those found guilty will not be spared.

