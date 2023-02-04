Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann flagging off the first batch of school principals in Chandigarh. (File Photo/ANI)

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], February 4 (ANI): Following the footsteps of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Government in Delhi, the Punjab Government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday sent a group of 36 government school principals abroad for training.

The school principals started their journey from Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Public Administration in Chandigarh this morning.

According to officials said that the first batch of 36 government school principals will undergo professional training in Singapore.

"All of them will participate in a teachers' training programmer in Singapore. The training seminar will be conducted from February 6 to February 10, and the batch will return to Punjab on February 11," they said.

Earlier on Thursday, the Chief Minister made an announcement in this regard.

The AAP government at Delhi, led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had made some major developments in the education sector in the national capital, transforming the government schools ever since coming to power.

The party has claimed that sending teachers abroad for training has contributed to the overall development of the education sector in UT.

However, the Delhi Government is presently at loggerheads with the Lt Governor of Delhi, VK Saxena, over sending teachers abroad for training.

Kejriwal on Thursday addressed the press conference and questioned Delhi's LG regarding the non-clearance of the Finland file so far with respect to the proposal to send teachers abroad for training.

"The Delhi government has already provided training to more than 1000 principals/teachers from abroad and further wants to continue it," he added.

Kejriwal reiterated that Delhi LG is now stopping the teachers of Delhi's government schools."The Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court had ruled in July 2018 that no file will go to the L-G, but the Centre passed a law directing that they will; we have challenged this because it is unconstitutional. I hope that the L-G will allow teachers to go abroad until this decision is announced," he added. (ANI)

