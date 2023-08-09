Chandigarh, Aug 9 (PTI) Punjab will upgrade 40 government hospitals in the state, Health Minister Balbir Singh said on Wednesday.

The hospitals comprise 19 district hospitals, six sub-division hospitals and 15 community health centres (CHCs), according to an official release.

"All the formalities and preparations have been completed to execute this work and the Punjab government will accomplish this work in this year," he said.

The minister was chairing a meeting with the engineers and officers of all the execution agencies including the Punjab Health System Corporation (PHSC), department of Architecture, Public Works Department, Punjab Mandi Board, etc here.

Singh said apart from revamping, new buildings will also be constructed according to the need and required strength of doctors and staff will be ensured at all the government hospitals in the state.

"The upgraded buildings of all the hospitals will be equipped with ultra-modern facilities and equipment so that people can avail world-class healthcare facilities at government hospitals," he added.

