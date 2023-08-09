Central Railway has always been at the forefront in terms of providing equal opportunities to its Women employees. It has the distinction of being the 1st Zone o­n Indian Railways to set up an All Women managed station – Matunga station o­n Mumbai division followed by Ajni station o­n Nagpur division.

Central Railway moves o­ne more step ahead in Women Empowerment with New Amravati station being set up as an All Women managed station in Bhusaval Division. New Amravati station which is the first “Pink Station” o­n Bhusaval division and the 3rd on Central Railway to be entirely managed by Women staff, has a staff strength of 12 women employees, including 4 Deputy Station Superintendents, 4 Pointswomen, 3 Railway Protection Personnel and 1 Station Ticket Booking Agent. Central Railway Says Mumbai Division Saves 1.64 Lakh Tonnes Carbon Footprints Annually Due to 100% Electrification.

The station has a daily footfall of approximately 380 passengers and has 10 trains operating/passing through daily. Railways Taking Measures To Ensure Safety and Security of Passengers, Installed CCTV Systems at 866 Stations, Says Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

B. Commercial earnings

Bhusaval Division has registered gross earnings of Rs.134.42 crores for the month of July-2023 in comparison to Rs.120.42 crores in July-2022, which is an increase of 11.63 %.This includes Passenger earnings of Rs.74.46 crores in July-2023 in comparison to Rs.61.59 crores in July-2022 and Other Coaching and Sundry earnings of Rs.11.21 crores in July-2023 in comparison to Rs.9.52 crores in July-2022.

C. Disposal of Scrap

In addition scrap of 347.67 MT has been disposed and revenue of Rs.1.63 crore has been earned in July-2023. A total of 1743.67 MT of scrap has been disposed and revenue of Rs.9.67 crore has been earned for the period April to July-2023

D. Fuel Economy Measure

Bhusaval division has also registered saving of Rs.1.90 crore approximately as Fuel Economy measure through REMMLOT monitoring which enabled 810 Diesel Locos to shut down in idling hours during July-2023.

E. Road Under Bridges

Other achievements by Bhusaval division include commissioning of 2 Road Under Bridges in lieu of LC gate no 29 o­n the Shegaon-Nagjihari section and LC gate no 31 o­n the Nagjihari-Paras section.

F. Crime Control

Bhusaval division has also scored well o­n reducing the crime rate in the month of July-2023. No of cases of theft of passenger belongings have reduced to 1573 in July-2023 as compared to 2036 in July-2022. Also crime against women have decreased to 13 in July-2023 from 18 in July-2022 and cases of robbery have reduced to 20 in July-2023 from 32 in July-2022.

Bhusaval Division is o­ne of the best performing divisions o­n Central Railway and is committed to serving its esteemed passengers.

