Chandigarh, Aug 8 (PTI) The Punjab government on Saturday decided to withdraw the state police security given to Congress Rajya Sabha MP Partap Singh Bajwa, citing he virtually faced no threat.

The decision has come days after Bajwa and another Congress Rajya Sabha MP, Shamsher Singh Dullo, sought a probe by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate into the alleged illegal liquor trade in the state following the hooch tragedy that claimed over 100 lives.

The state Congress unit on Friday had written to its central high command recommending their expulsion for anti-party activities.

Bajwa on the other hand demanded immediate removal of CM Amarinder Singh and Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar “in the interest of the party” and said, “If the CM and state chief are not removed, the party will be obliterated in Punjab.”

An official spokesperson here said, “The Punjab government has decided to withdraw the state police security from Congress MP Pratap Singh Bajwa after an assessment showed that he had virtually no threat perception and was, in any case, now getting the central security directly accorded to him by the Union Home Ministry.”

The state police security provided to Bajwa had become redundant since he had procured personal security directly from Home Minister Amit Shah, the spokesperson said.

A mixed security component was, in any case, not considered good, particularly when the Rajya Sabha MP had, by opting for central security, showed that he had no faith in the state police, the official added.

In fact, the Union Home Ministry had not even consulted the state government to gauge the threat perception, which is usually done before providing central security to any person, said the spokesperson.

Bajwa was given Z Category security by the Ministry of Home Affairs on March 19 and as of date has 25 CISF personnel for personal security, house protection and escort, besides two escort drivers.

Till March 23, he had 14 Punjab Police personnel protecting him but a few were withdrawn for coronavirus duties.

Currently, Bajwa in his security cover has six Punjab Police personnel and an escort with driver, which are now being withdrawn, said the spokesperson.

