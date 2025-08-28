Chandigarh (Punjab) [India] August 28 (ANI): In view of the prevailing flood situation across parts of Punjab, Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Balbir Singh on Thursday chaired a state-level review meeting with Civil Surgeons, Principals of Government Medical Colleges, and representatives from the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Red Cross, and Chemists' Associations to assess preparedness and strengthen emergency health response in the affected areas.

"The health and well-being of our citizens is the top priority of the Punjab Government," said Dr Balbir Singh, adding that large-scale mobilisation of medical teams and emergency resources is already underway to ensure immediate care and relief.

Also Read | 'Coolie': Madras High Court Upholds 'A' Certificate for Rajinikanth’s Film; Dismisses Petition of Producers.

The Minister directed Civil Surgeons to ensure that no patient is left unattended during this critical period and instructed that all government health facilities remain fully equipped and ready to admit and treat affected patients.

He informed that the health department has launched a focused mission to locate and assist pregnant women in flood-affected areas, and six such women rescued from Ferozepur and Fazilka districts have safely delivered babies in state-run medical facilities.

Also Read | 'Hindu Rashtra Ghoshit Nahi Karna Hai, Wo Hai': RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Asserts No Need To Formally Declare Bharat As Hindu Nation (Watch Video).

The minister announced the deployment of 360 Mobile Medical Teams and 458 Rapid Response teams in the affected areas, along with 172 ambulances earmarked for round-the-clock flood relief operations.

Minister Singh asked Civil Surgeons to work in coordination with Deputy Commissioners to distribute chlorine pellets for safe drinking water and to carry out door-to-door awareness drives. He also called for close cooperation with the IMA, the Red Cross, chemist associations, and NGOs to ensure a comprehensive response.

Director of Health and Family Welfare, Dr Hitinder Kaur, reported that teams are conducting medical camps, distributing essential supplies, and carrying out spraying and fogging to prevent vector-borne diseases. In Kapurthala district, a 24/7 emergency camp has been made operational to meet urgent needs.

Meanwhile, the Health Department issued an advisory for people in flood-hit regions, urging them to avoid direct contact with floodwater, consume only boiled or chlorinated water, prevent mosquito breeding, use mosquito nets, and seek immediate treatment in case of symptoms such as diarrhoea, skin infections, or snake bites. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)