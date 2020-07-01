Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], July 1 (ANI): Punjab Government on Tuesday issued guidelines for phased reopening in 'Unlock 2' from July 1 and decided to reopen more activities in a calibrated manner in areas outside the containment zones.

A spokesperson of the Punjab Government said that under these detailed guidelines the state government has allowed the district authorities to impose such restrictions as deemed necessary in areas outside the containment zones.

However, there shall be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods including those for cross land-border trade under treaties with neighbouring countries. No separate permission/approval/e-permit will be required for such movements.

He said that schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions would remain closed till July 31, 2020.

Online/distance learning shall continue to be permitted and encouraged.

Training institutions of the central and state governments would be allowed to function from July 15 for which standard operating procedures (SOP) would be issued by the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT), Government of India.

He said activities prohibited include metro rail, cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places.

International air travel of passengers would also be prohibited, except as permitted by MHA.

Social/political/sports/entertainment/academic/cultural/religious functions and other large congregations would also remain prohibited. All other activities shall be permitted in areas outside containment zones.

The spokesperson further revealed that lockdown shall continue to remain in force in containment zones till July 31and such zones would be demarcated by the district authorities as per the guidelines of Health Ministry.

He stated that movement of individuals for all the non-essential activities would remain prohibited between 10.00 pm to 5.00 am throughout the state.

The spokesperson said that places of worship/religious places shall remain open only between 5 am to 8 pm. The maximum number of persons at the time of worship shall not exceed 20 with due distancing. The managements of these places shall make adequate arrangements to ensure hand hygiene, social distancing and wearing of masks. (ANI)

