Hoshiarpur, Oct 10 (PTI) A jail inmate was nabbed soon after he escaped the police custody from the sessions court complex here on Monday.

Yogesh Kumar, who was lodged in the Central Jail here, was produced in the court of Hoshiarpur Additional Session Judge in a murder case.

Station House Officer Des Raj said Kumar was taken into the room of the court but was brought out as there was a rush in the court.

As soon as he came out of the court, Kumar gave a shove to the policemen escorting him and ran away.

But he was nabbed following a brief chase by the policemen from near the local Green View Park area.

A case will be registered against Kumar under relevant sections of the IPC, said the SHO.

