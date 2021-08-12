Amritsar, Aug 12 (PTI) Senior Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Thursday sought a probe into the medical treatment extended to a gangster allegedly by some Congress leaders who were close to two state ministers.

Addressing a press conference, he alleged that gangster Happy Shah got injured while executing the killing of another gangster Rana Kandowalia at a Amritsar hospital some days ago.

Also Read | TS LAWCET 2021: Admit Cards Released Online, Candidates Can Download Hall Tickets at lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

Kandowalia, who was facing several criminal charges, was killed at a private hospital on August 3.

Shah, who was allegedly involved in the killing of Kandowalia, had sustained injuries in counter fire by an associate of the slain gangster.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Man Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison for molesting 4-year-old Minor girl.

Majithia while presenting CCTV footage tried to show how the three Congress leaders allegedly helped Shah to seek treatment at a hospital in Batala.

He demanded action against the Congress leaders and alleged that they were still roaming scot-free due to their alleged closeness with the two ministers.

Majithia sought an independent probe by a sitting judge of the high court or a CBI inquiry into the matter. PTI JMS CHS VSD

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)