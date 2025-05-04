Chandigarh, May 4 (PTI) Amid the stand-off with Haryana on the water-sharing issue, Punjab minister Harjot Singh Bains on Sunday visited the Nangal dam to ensure that "no excess water is released" to the neighbouring state.

Emphasising that water is crucial for Punjab's economy, which heavily relies on agriculture, Bains said the state government stands firm on its decision to not release any more water to Haryana.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on May 4: Audrey Hepburn, Trisha Krishnan, Cesc Fabregas and Sam Pitroda - Know About Celebrities and Influential Figures Born on May 4.

"We are closely monitoring the situation. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has already visited the Nangal dam, and convened a special Vidhan Sabha session on Monday to address the issue.

"The Punjab government is steadfast in fighting for the farmers' rights. We won't let the BJP-led Centre or any other state violate our rights. The AAP workers are vigilantly guarding the Nangal dam.

Also Read | Pahalgam Terror Attack: Supreme Court To Hear on May 5 PIL Seeking More Security for Tourists in Hilly and Remote Areas.

"With the paddy sowing season approaching, our farmers need water. We cannot afford to spare extra water for any other state," Bains said in a statement.

The minister also asked the officials about the release of water from the Nangal dam, assuring that the interests of the people of Punjab are "safe".

According to the statement, Bains highlighted the challenges posed by excess water during heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh, which often affects Punjab's villages with flash floods in the Swan rivulet.

He also questioned why the neighbouring states wouldn't accept excess water at times of need, yet expect Punjab to share its water when it is crucial for the state's farmers for paddy sowing.

The water sharing issue between Punjab and Haryana escalated after the AAP government refused to allow the releaser of more water to the neighbouring state, even as the Nayab Singh Saini-led dispensation in Haryana resolved to safeguard the state's rightful share of water.

The Punjab government maintains that Haryana has "already used 103 per cent of the allocated water by March".

The Punjab government has also beefed up security at the Nangal dam, which is located downstream of the Bhakra dam in Ripnagar district.

Bains earlier said the state government has taken "control" of the Nangal dam and the room from where water supply is regulated has been locked, and its key given to police.

Slamming the move, Haryana Chief Minister Saini on Saturday said it not only showed "disapproval" of an administrative decision, but also posed a challenge to the constitutional system.

Meanwhile, Punjab Water Resources Minister Barinder Kumar Goyal said the state's agricultural fields cannot be allowed to dry up merely to divert water to other states.

The AAP government will take all necessary measures to safeguard the state's water resources, he said.

"Punjab will, under no circumstances, permit exploitation or unfair diversion of its water," a statement quoted Goyal as saying.

He also claimed that Haryana is already drawing water exceeding its allocated quota, adding that Punjab will not yield to pressure from the Centre or the Haryana government.

"Punjab will participate in the meetings of the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) if they are convened according to the established protocols. But it will refuse to attend any meeting called at the behest of the Centre by disregarding or flouting the established rules and regulations," Goyal said.

On Saturday, the Punjab government "boycotted" a BBMB meeting, which Goyal termed "unconstitutional".

On Friday, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan chaired a high-level meeting in Delhi and advised to carry out the BBMB's decision to release 4,500 cusecs of extra water from the Bhakra dams to Haryana for the next eight days to meet the state's "urgent" water needs.

It was also agreed that during the filling period of the dams, the BBMB will provide the excess water to Punjab to fulfil any additional requirements of the state.

The BBMB regulates water distribution from Bhakra, Pong and Ranjit Sagar dams.

Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan are the partner states that meet their water requirement for different purposes, including irrigation, from the Bhakra and Pong dams.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)