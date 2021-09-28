Chandigarh, September 28: Razia Sultana resigned as the Punjab Cabinet minister on Tuesday, just hours after Navjot Singh Sidhu quit as the state Congress chief. In her resignation letter to Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Sultana said she is resigning "in solidarity with Navjot Singh Sidhu".

Sultana is considered close to Sidhu. Her husband Mohd Mustafa, who is a former IPS officer, is a principal strategic adviser to Sidhu. Earlier in the day, Sultana was given the charge of the water supply and sanitation, social security, women and child development, printing and stationery departments. Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi Allocates Portfolios to New Ministers, Dy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa Gets Home.

She used to hold the transport department in the Amarinder Singh-led government.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)