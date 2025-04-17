Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 17 (ANI): A Punjab National Bank (PNB) located in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district received a hoax bomb threat through an email on Thursday morning, a police officer said.

Upon receiving the information, the police, along with the bomb squad team, thoroughly searched the bank, but nothing suspicious was found. Nonetheless, the police began an investigation into the matter and would take further action accordingly.

Also Read | Naveen Patnaik Files Nomination Paper for BJD President's Post, Set To Be Elected for 9th Term.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Addl. DCP, Crime Branch) Rajesh Dandotiya told ANI, "A Punjab National Bank located in Kotwali police station area in the city received a hoax threat mail at around 6:57 am from an email address acpmuthalagu@hotmail.com. It was stated in the mail that remote control explosive devices were installed in the bank a few days ago, and they will be blasted at any time. As soon as the bank management came to know about the matter, they immediately informed the police control room and Kotwali Police Station."

Acting on the information, the police, along with the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) team, arrived at the scene and initiated a search operation at the bank site. During the search, no suspected material or items were found. CCTV footage was also being checked, and nothing suspicious had been found yet, the officer said.

Also Read | How Many Dolo 650 Can Be Taken in a Day? As US Doctor's 'Indians Take Dolo 650 Like It's Cadbury Gems' Post Goes Viral, Know How Much Paracetamol Is Safe for Your Body.

He further said, "Man giving the threat called himself a retired ACP and we are verifying the email account whether it is valid or not. Currently, an investigation into the matter is underway on the basis of technical evidence, and further action will be taken based on the facts revealed in the probe."

Such hoax bomb threat mail has been received in the past as well regarding the airport, IIT college and schools, the officer added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)