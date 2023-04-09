Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], April 9 (ANI): Former Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday took to social media tweeting a photograph of him meeting with Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira and called the meeting "Aligning with positive forces."

Sukhpal is an MLA from Bholath in Kapurthala of Punjab and Chairman of All India Kisan Congress. Sharing a photo with Khaira, Sidhu wrote "Aligning with positive forces who fight righteously for Punjab & walk the path of truth. The fight is on against a corrupt system depleting Punjab of its resources & facilitating the age-old mafia," tweeted Navjot Singh Sidhu.

On April 6 Navjot Singh Sidhu also met Congress Party former president Rahul Gandhi and "friend" Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the national capital and said that his commitment to his leaders and the Punjab state will remain unfazed.

"Met my Mentor Rahul ji and Friend, Philosopher, Guide Priyanka ji in New Delhi today. You can Jail me, intimidate me, block all my financial accounts but My commitment to Punjab and My Leaders will neither flinch nor back an inch!!" Sidhu tweeted.

Sidhu met Rahul Gandhi for the first time after he was released on April 1 from Patiala Central Jail in Punjab after he was sentenced to one-year imprisonment by the Supreme Court in a three decades old road rage case.

Sidhu was sentenced to one year of imprisonment by the Supreme Court in May last year in the 1988 case of road rage in which he allegedly thrashed one Gurnam Singh, who later died in hospital. Soon after walking out of the jail, Sidhu said that democracy is in chains and that there is a conspiracy to bring the President's Rule in Punjab. (ANI)

