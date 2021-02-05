New Delhi [India], February 5 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted searches in Amritsar and Gurdaspur at the residences of Manpreet Singh, a close associate of charge-sheeted accused Ranjit Singh and Iqbal Singh in connection with the investigation into a narco terror case of proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen.

As per a statement, the NIA recovered Rs 20 lakh from drug proceeds, 130 live 9 mm rounds, mobile phones, pen drive, one bunch of polythene bags used for packing heroin, one car, a two-wheeler, documents related to properties, and other incriminating documents.

Investigation revealed that Manpreet Singh, a hawala operator, had collected heroin, drug proceeds and weapons and transported them in his car as per directions of accused Ranjit Singh (alias Cheetah, and Iqbal Singh (alias Shera).

Manpreet Singh further delivered drug proceeds to the tune of Rs 35 Lakh and weapons to the charge-sheeted accused Bikram Singh (alias Vicky), a relative of Ranjeet Singh in March last year.

The case relates to the arrest of Hilal Ahmad Shergojri, an over-ground worker of the terror outfit and a close associate of Riyaz Ahmed Naikoo, the then commander of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) who had come to Amritsar to collect the funds to further the terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

Rs 29 lakh along with a truck was seized from the accused on 25 April, 2020 by the Punjab Police. (ANI)

