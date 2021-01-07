Hoshiarpur (Pb), Jan 7 (PTI) A BSc Nursing student allegedly committed suicide at a hostel room of a college on the Hoshiarpur-Chandigarh road here, police said on Thursday.

Sarbi Kaushak, a resident of Parei village (Bajrer) of Kangra in Himachal Pradesh, had come to Hoshiarpur for her examination on January 3 and was staying at a Rayat Bahra College hostel, police said.

She was found hanging from the ceiling fan, police said.

Police handed over the body to her family for cremation after autopsy.

Investigating officer Naresh Kumar said no suicide note was found in the room. The cause of suicide is yet to be ascertained, he added.

