Firozpur (Punjab) [India], May 9 (ANI): One person is critically injured while two others have sustained lesser burn injuries after a Pakistani drone hit a residential area in Firozpur, Punjab, on Friday, said a doctor.

Speaking to reporters, Dr Kamal Bagi said, "Due to a drone-bomb, three people got injured. Out of these, the condition of a woman is critical, she has suffered severe burns. The other two have fewer burns. We have immediately started their treatment. They are from the same family."

Earlier today, SSP Ferozepur, Bhupinder Singh Sidhu, said that three people suffered burn injuries and were immediately rushed to the hospital.

"We received information about 3 people being injured. They have burn injuries. Doctors will treat them. Most of the drones have been neutralised by the army," the official said.

Meanwhile, Indian Air Defence have intercepted most of the drones in the Firozpur area.

Further details are awaited.

A day after Pakistan's attempt to target civilian infrastructure along the Line of Control and International border was foiled by the Indian air defence, the neighbouring country's drones were again sighted in Jammu, Samba, and Pathankot sectors on Friday.

Red streaks could be seen, and explosions were heard in the Samba sector of Jammu as India's air defence intercepted Pakistani drones amid a blackout.

Meanwhile, a precautionary blackout has been enforced in multiple areas amid the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

A complete blackout has been enforced in the Akhnoor and Udhampur regions of Jammu and Kashmir and the Ambala and Panchkula areas of Haryana.

The blackout is also enforced in Firozpur of Punjab and Jaisalmer of Rajasthan.

Pakistan has violated the ceasefire for yet another day.

On Thursday, the Pakistani army carried out multiple airspace violations and drone intrusions on the night of May 7 and 8, targeting Indian military infrastructure.

Addressing a press briefing on Friday, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi revealed that 300 to 400 drones were deployed across 36 locations, with several being shot down by Indian forces using both kinetic and non-kinetic methods. Initial investigations suggest the drones were Turkish-made Asisguard Songar models.

Colonel Sofiya Qureshi said during the press briefing, "On the night of May 7 and 8, the Pakistani army violated Indian airspace several times over the entire western border to target military infrastructure. Not only this, the Pakistani army also fired heavy-calibre weapons along the Line of Control. Around 300 to 400 drones were used to attempt infiltration at 36 locations."

She added, "The Indian armed forces shot down many of these drones using kinetic and non-kinetic means. The possible purpose of such large-scale aerial intrusions was to test air defence systems and collect intelligence. Forensic investigation of the wreckage of the drones is being done. Initial reports suggest that they are Turkish Asisguard Songar drones..."Pakistan's attempted retaliation came in the wake of India's Operation Sindoor, where the Indian armed forces targeted nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on Wednesday.

The operation was a direct response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. (ANI)

