Chandigarh, May 5 (PTI) The Punjab Police Wednesday said it has arrested more than 600 people over the past three days for alleged violation of Covid-related restrictions.

Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Dinkar Gupta said police teams issued at least 6,531 challans for violation of face mask rule, and arrested as many as 629 people for flouting Covid-19 norms across the state in the last three days.

He said the police are leaving no stone unturned to enforce the newly announced restrictions to protect the people of state from the deadly virus.

The Home department had on Sunday ordered that all non-essential shops must remain closed in the state, while four-wheelers should not seat more than two passengers and no pillion rider is allowed on scooters and motorcycles, except those belonging to the same family and living in the same house.

Likewise, no gathering of more than 10 people is allowed, including for weddings, cremations or funerals.

Sharing data for May 2 to May 4, the DGP said the police have registered around 560 First Information Reports (FIRs) against those flouting coronavirus guidelines, including the owners of prominent hotels, marriage palaces, restaurants, shops etc.

The DGP, in an official statement, said that, besides issuing fines, the police made 66,000 mask violators to undergo RT-PCR test during the period.

Since the special drive was started on March 19, the police have persuaded over 6.9 lakh people to undergo Covid-19 testing, he said.

Meanwhile, the school education department has warned of strict action against private schools inviting parents in schools for parents- teachers meetings.

According to a spokesperson of the school education department, incidents of violation of Covid-19 instructions by some private schools have come to the notice of the department.

Therefore, Secretary School Education Krishan Kumar has written a letter instructing the District Education Officers to keep an eye on the private schools.

The officers are directed to ensure that private schools do not hold offline meetings with students' parents.

