Sri Mukhtsar Sahib (Punjab) [India], September 2 (ANI): The Sri Mukhtsar Sahib Police on Tuesday apprehended two associates of the Lawrence Bishnoi Gang in a breakthrough against organised crime, the Punjab DGP said in a statement.

The police officials have recovered five illegal weapons during the operation. The weapons include pistols (.32 bore), one pistol (.30 bore), and five extra magazines.

"Preliminary investigation reveals that the duo are connected with the gang and are actively involved in furthering its criminal activities," the statement added.

The police officials are conducting further investigation into the matter to unearth the entire network.

On August 31, the Counter Intelligence (CI) Pathankot, CI Ludhiana and State Special Operations Cell (SSOC) Amritsar jointly busted a Babbar Khalsa International (BKI)-backed terror module with the arrest of two operatives, foiling major disruptive activities in the state with the arrest of two operatives.

According to a release, the accused have been identified as Sarwan Kumar, a resident of village Malhian in Gurdaspur, and Balwinder Singh, a resident of Jakkriya in Gurdaspur. During the search, police teams have recovered one Argentine hand grenade and one .30 bore Star Mark pistol, along with three live cartridges, from their possession.

The development came in less than a week after CI Pathankot had averted a target killing by busting a module of the same network with the four members, including two juveniles, and recovered two .30 bore star mark pistols from their possession, the release added.

DGP Gaurav Yadav stated that preliminary investigations have revealed that the arrested accused persons were acting under the direction of their foreign-based handlers, whom Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) backs. The arrested accused were introduced to these handlers by an intermediary, he said.

The DGP stated that a case has been registered under the relevant sections of the law and efforts are being made to trace and apprehend the other members associated with this network. (ANI)

