Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], September 7 (ANI): In a significant advancement in the fight against organised crime, in alignment with the initiative to establish Punjab as a secure and safe state, as directed by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of Punjab Police has apprehended an associate of the foreign-based gangster Goldy Brar.

During this operation, law enforcement officials recovered five .32 caliber pistols and ten live cartridges from the individual's possession, as reported by the Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, on Sunday.

According to the release, the arrested accused has been identified as Baljinder Singh alias Rainch, a resident of Mahi Nangal in Bathinda. The accused also has a criminal history with a case under the NDPS Act registered against him.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said that the arrested person was actively involved in facilitating the supply of illegal firearms to the Goldy Brar gang to disturb peace and harmony in the border state. Preliminary investigation has revealed that the weapons were procured on the directions of Goldy Brar, through his key associate Malkit Singh alias Kitta Bhani, who is currently lodged in Kapurthala Jail, he said.

The DGP stated that a further investigation is underway to establish both forward and backwards linkages in this case, to uncover the entire nexus.

Sharing operation details, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) AGTF Punjab Promod Ban said that police teams led by DSP AGTF Bathinda Range Jaspal Singh had received specific human and technical inputs about the Goldy Brar gang hatching a conspiracy to commit a sensational crime in the state.

Acting swiftly, teams from AGTF Punjab have successfully apprehended the suspect Baljinder Rainch from the Under flyover bridge, New Bypass at Malout-Muktsar road in Malout, Sri Muktsar Sahib, he said.

In this regard, today a case has been registered under sections 25 and 25(7)(8) of the Arms Act at Police Station Sadar Malout. (ANI)

