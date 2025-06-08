Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], June 8 (ANI): In a major breakthrough, Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of Punjab has apprehended Nilson Massih alias Sunny, an associate of Gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, said Director General of Punjab Police Gaurav Yadav on Sunday.

Massih was involved in the sensational shootout at Ghoman Batala, which resulted in the killing of Gora Bariar and injuries to Billa Mandiala.

The arrested accused has a long criminal history, including charges of murder, attempted murder, robbery, snatching, and violations of the Arms Act, the official said.

Preliminary interrogation revealed that Massih was in regular contact with Jaggu Bhagwanpuria. Acting on Bhagwanpuria's directions, he orchestrated the murder of Gora Bariar. Massih, along with three associates, carried out this attack.

Further investigations are underway to track down and apprehend the remaining accused. The arrested person has been handed over to Batala Police for further action.

Earlier on May 25, the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of Punjab, in a joint operation with Ferozepur Police arrested three associates of the Ashish Chopra Gang involved in the sensational double murder of Rishabh and Shalu due to gang rivalry between the Nata Gang and Ashish Chopra Gang.

According to an official statement, those arrested have been identified as Manpreet Singh alias Mannu and Ramandeep Singh, both residents of Ferozepur and Sonu, a resident of Faridkot. Police teams have also recovered three pistols along with seven live cartridges and four shells from their possession.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said that the arrest of these accused persons has also led to the cracking of another murder case, in which a person identified as Yotham was killed, with Manpreet Mannu being the main shooter.

Further investigation is underway to identify other associates of this gang and establish backwards and forward linkages, he added.

Sharing details of the operation, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) AGTF Promod Ban said that acting on specific intelligence, police teams from AGTF led by DSP Rajan Parminder, along with Ferozepur Police raided the hideout of Ramandeep Singh and Sonu in village Gulabe Wala in Sri Muktsar Sahib.

The accused attempted to flee and opened fire at the police party but were apprehended after a chase, the official said, while adding that a criminal case under sections 109, 132 and 22 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act has been registered at Police Station Sadar Sri Muktsar Sahib.

The ADGP said that in a separate operation, accused Manpreet Mannu was intercepted in Ferozepur, where he opened fire at the police team in a bid to escape. In retaliatory fire, the accused sustained a bullet injury and was arrested, he said, while adding that Police teams have also impounded his Hero HF Deluxe Motorcycle, which he was riding, the statement said.

In this regard, a separate case under section 109 of the BNS and sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act has been registered at Police Station City Ferozepur. (ANI)

