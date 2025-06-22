India News | Punjab Police Apprehends Two People Suspected of Espionage Activities Linked to Pakistan ISI

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], June 22 (ANI): Amritsar Rural Police in a major intelligence-based operation apprehended two people suspected of espionage activities linked to Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence. (ISI)

The arrested accused have been identified as Gurpreet Singh aka Gopy Foji and Sahil Masih aka Shali.

The preliminary investigations by the Police revealed that the accused, Gurpreet Singh, was in direct contact with the operatives of Pakistan ISI and was suspected of sharing sensitive and confidential information via pen drives.

The key ISI handler in the case has been identified as Rana Javed.

Further investigation is underway to dismantle the broader espionage terror network and identify all collaborators.

The operation led by the Punjab Police highlights the state's commitment to safeguarding the nation's sovereignty and integrity.

Earlier on June 21, a cross-border drug smuggling racket was successfully busted by the Amritsar Rural Police.

Two key operatives, identified as Lovepreet Singh and Balwinder Singh, were apprehended.

The operation, led by the Punjab Police, highlights the state's commitment to combating narco-terrorism. The police operation was based on credible intelligence, leading to the arrest of the two suspects and the seizure of a substantial quantity of heroin and arms.

"Preliminary investigation reveals the accused were in direct contact with a #Pakistan-based smuggler via #WhatsApp, indicating a strong cross-border nexus," added the post.

Preliminary investigations reveal that the accused were in direct contact with a Pakistan-based smuggler via WhatsApp, indicating a strong cross-border nexus. The police recovered 6.15 kg of heroin, a PX5 pistol with four live cartridges, and Rs 10,000 in drug money.

"The Punjab Police remains resolute in its fight against narco-terrorism. We are committed to protecting our youth and society from the grip of drugs and the menace of illegal arms", it added. As the crackdown continues, this operation marks a critical victory in the state's battle against cross-border smuggling. (ANI)

