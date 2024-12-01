Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], December 1 (ANI): The Counter Intelligence (CI) unit of Punjab Police in Amritsar arrested two individuals on Saturday in a major blow to illegal arms smuggling networks amidst the ongoing drive to make Punjab a safe and secure state.

They were apprehended while waiting to receive a weapon consignment smuggled from Pakistan, according to Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab, Gaurav Yadav.

Those arrested have been identified as Jagjit Singh alias Nikku and Gurwinder Singh alias Gandhi, both residents of village Kaulowal in Amritsar.

Police teams have also recovered a consignment of eight 'sophisticated' pistols including four Glock Pistols (Austria-made), two Turkish 9mm Pistols and two X-Shot Zigana .30 bore Pistols along with 10 cartridges from their possession.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said that in an intelligence-led operation, teams from CI Amritsar learned that individuals had been involved in smuggling heavy consignments of weapons from Pakistan into India. Acting swiftly, police teams laid a trap and arrested the accused, Jagjit alias Nikku and Gurwinder alias Gandhi, near Nurpur Padhri, Gharinda, in Amritsar, while they were waiting for someone to deliver the consignment.

The DGP added that CI Amritsar has also identified the main kingpin of this module, and several teams have been formed to apprehend him. Preliminary investigations have revealed that the kingpin was in contact with Pakistan-based weapon smugglers via encrypted apps. Further investigations are underway to establish both the backward and forward linkages.

An FIR was also registered on November 29 under Section 25 of the Arms Act and Section 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Police Station State Special Operations Cell (SSOC), Amritsar. The arrested accused will be presented before the local court to seek police remand. (ANI)

