Chandigarh [India], October 1 (ANI): Punjab Police on Saturday arrested a third operative of the ISI-backed terror module controlled by Canada-based Lakhbir Landa and Pakistan-based Harvinder Rinda.

The accused has been identified as Harpreet alias Har Sarpanch.

Also Read | CEC Rajiv Kumar Writes to Over 2.5 Lakh Centenarian Voters, Thanks Them for Contribution in Electoral Process.

CI Wing Punjab Police arrested Harpreet @ Har Sarpanch, the third operative of the ISI-backed terror module operated by Canada-based Landa and Pak-based Rinda. Major blow to ISI terror module and another success in the drive to make Punjab secure and safe as per the vision of CM Bhagwant Mann," Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said in a tweet.

Last month on September 23, Punjab police on Friday busted an ISI-backed terror module controlled by Canada-based Lakhbir Landa and Pak-based Harvinder Rinda and arrested two people in connection with it.

Also Read | Punjab Shocker: Man Rapes Factory Co-Worker in Ludhiana, Posts Obscene Photo Online; Booked.

The police had also recovered one AK-56 Rifle, two magazines and 90 live cartridges.

"On directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann to make Punjab crime-free, Punjab Police

"Punjab Police has busted an ISI-backed terror module controlled by Canada-based Lakhbir Landa and Pak-based Harvinder Rinda. Two module members were arrested with the recovery of one AK-56 Rifle, two Magazines and 90 live cartridges," Punjab Police had said in a tweet.

Back in May, the Punjab Police had declared Lakhbir Singh Landa as the key conspirator in the Mohali blast case, wherein a Rocket-Propelled Grenade (RPG) attack took place on the Punjab Police's Intelligence headquarters earlier this week.

Addressing a press conference today, Punjab Director General of Police VK Bhawra had said, "The key conspirator is Lakhbir Singh Landa. He's a resident of the Tarn Taran district in Punjab. He is a gangster and shifted to Canada in 2017. He is a close associate of Harinder Singh Rinda, who is in close proximity to Babbar Khalsa International chief Wadhawa Singh, is a part of ISI and operates from Pakistan."

A Rocket-Propelled Grenade (RPG) was fired at the Punjab Police's Intelligence headquarters in Mohali on the evening of May 9, triggering a blast at the site, Punjab DGP Viresh Kumar Bhawra said earlier that day.(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)