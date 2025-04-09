Amritsar (Punjab) [India], April 9 (ANI): In a major blow to an international narco network, the Police Commissionerate of Amritsar busted two drug cartels and arrested 8 key operatives and recovered 4.040 kg Heroin, officials said on Wednesday.

According to the statement released by the Police, an official from an enforcement agency was "misusing" his position to facilitate a narco network.

"One official from an enforcement agency who was misusing his position to facilitate the network in connivance with co-accused Ravi has been arrested. The duo was sourcing consignments from across the border, with Ravi linked to foreign-based smugglers," read the police statement.

After the arrest of the two, further investigations led to the arrest of 6 more people who were involved in the alleged operation of drug smuggling and hawala financing.

"One of them was operating a cross-border hawala network to channel drug money," the statement read.

Multiple FIRs under the NDPS Act registered at PS Chheharta & PS Ranjit Avenue. Initial probe indicates wider involvement--efforts on to trace and dismantle the entire network.

Earlier on April 8, officials arrested 71 alleged drug smugglers, recovering 1.8 kg heroin, 4.9 kg opium, 13362 intoxicant capsules/tablets and Rs 9000 drug money from their possession.

The operation was conducted simultaneously in all 28 police districts of the state on the directions of the Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav.

An official statement read, "Notably, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann has asked the Commissioners of Police, Deputy Commissioners and Senior Superintendent of Police to make Punjab a drug-free state. The Punjab government has also constituted a 5-member Cabinet Sub-Committee led by Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema to monitor the war against drugs."

Divulging details, Special DGP Law and Order Arpit Shukla informed that over 180 Police teams, comprising over 900 police personnel, under the supervision of 60 gazetted officers, have conducted raids at as many as 350 locations across the state, leading to the registration of 43 first information reports (FIRs) across the state. Police teams have also checked as many as 404 suspicious persons during the day-long operation, the statement added. (ANI)

