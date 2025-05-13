Ferozepur (Punjab) [India], May 13 (ANI): Punjab Police on Tuesday conducted a demolition drive at the illegal property of a drug peddler in Punjab's Ferozepur as a part of action against drugs in the state.

Speaking to ANI, Ferozepur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Bhupinder Singh said that the drug peddler, identified as Joginder Singh Shammi has illegally occupied the land of the provincial government and 29 cases are registered against him.

The SSP reiterated that actions will be taken against those involved in the drugs.

"A smuggler named Joginder Singh Shammi has illegally occupied the land of the provincial government and 29 cases are registered against him... He is currently lodged in Bathinda jail... Cases are also registered against his family members... Action will be taken against those involved in the drugs..." Singh told ANI.

Meanwhile, earlier today, 17 people lost their lives while others were hospitalised due to the consumption of illicit liquor under the Majitha block in Amritsar.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 10 lakhs for each of the kin of the deceased of the Majitha hooch tragedy.

Addressing a press conference, CM Mann said, "A very sad incident has taken place. Due to the consumption of spurious liquor, around 17 people died. 5-6 deaths occurred in the village where we are standing... It is like murder, not deaths. We have arrested 10 accused so far. Those who supplied this, those who brought this to them (people), once we get to know of this chain - who supported whom, the links go to Delhi too; our team has gone to Delhi too...They will not be spared."

"These (deceased) belonged to very poor households, they were almost the sole breadwinners and had young children...Money can't bring life back, but these families lived hand to mouth and lost their breadwinners. We will provide Rs 10 Lakhs each in compensation to the bereaved families. Many of the children are very young; if anyone in their blood relation is eligible to work, it will help manage their expenses..." he added.

The Punjab Police have arrested 10 individuals, including the kingpin of the illicit liquor racket.

The arrested racket kingpin has been identified as Sahib Singh, while the main suppliers of methanol have been identified as Pankaj Kumar alias Sahil and Arvind Kumar, owners of Sahil Chemicals at Sukh Enclave in Ludhiana. Police have also arrested local distributors Prabhjit Singh and Kulbir Singh and local sellers Ninder Kaur, Sahib Singh, Gurjant Singh, Arun alias Kala and Sikander Singh alias Pappu.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said the preliminary investigation has revealed that the Methanol chemical, procured online by Kingpin Sahib Singh, was being used to manufacture spurious liquor. He said an investigation is underway to uncover the entire modus operandi and bring all involved to justice.

The investigation is ongoing to uncover the entire modus operandi and bring all those involved to justice.

The DGP informed that DSP Subdivision Majitha Amolak Singh and SHO Police Station Majitha SI Avtar Singh have been suspended for gross negligence in discharging their official duties, which resulted in the fatal incident. He added that departmental inquiries have been initiated against the delinquents.

On the Amritsar hooch tragedy, Special DGP Arpit Shukla said, "Police have registered an FIR under the relevant sections for murder and the Excise Act. Ten accused have been arrested. One of our teams has also left the state. We hope that the team will catch more people and that more recovery will be done. DSP and SHO have been suspended."

Two separate cases at Police Station Majitha and at Police Station Kathunangal in Amritsar Rural have been registered under sections 105 and 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), section 61a of the Excise Act and section 3 of the SC/ST Act. (ANI)

