India News | Punjab Police Nabs Main Accused in Grenade Attack Outside BJP Leader Manoranjan Kalia's House

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], April 12 (ANI): In yet another major breakthrough amidst the ongoing drive to make Punjab a safe and secure state as per directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, Jalandhar Commissionerate Police, with the support of Central Agencies and Delhi Police, has successfully arrested Uttar Pradesh (UP)-based Saidul Ameen-- the prime accused involved in the grenade attack at BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia's residence, said Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav here on Saturday.

As per the information, an explosion occurred at the residence of Senior BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia located in Central Town Jalandhar on the intervening night of April 7. Preliminary investigations had revealed a larger conspiracy orchestrated by Pakistan's ISI to disrupt communal harmony in Punjab.

The development came close on the heels of the arrest of two local associates identified as Satish alias Kaka alias Lucky of Bhargo Camp in Jalandhar and Harry of Garha Road in Jalandhar, who provided logistical support to accused Saidul Ameen.

The plot was masterminded by Zeeshan Akhtar, a close associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and Pakistan-based ISI-sponsored gangster Shahzad Bhatti, while, role of Pakistan-based Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) is also being probed.

DGP Gaurav Yadav, accompanied by Commissioner of Police (CP) Jalandhar Dhanpreet Kaur, while addressing a press conference in Jalandhar, said that the accused, Saidul Ameen, a resident of Amroha in UP, was apprehended in Delhi after an intensive multi-state manhunt. "This arrest is a testament to the seamless coordination between Punjab Police, Central Agencies, and Delhi Police in dismantling terror networks," he said.

The DGP said that the ongoing probe has also revealed the financial link to the executors of the grenade attack under which role of Haryana-based accused identified as Abhijot, who was arrested by the Haryana Police on Friday after exchange of fire in Kurukshetra, has also come under the light. Jalandhar Commissionerate Police will bring him on production warrant for further investigations, he added.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said that further investigations are ongoing to uncover handlers, financial backers, and potential foreign connections linked to the attack.

A case FIR no. 27 dated 8/4/2025 has already been registered under sections 109, 324(3) and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and sections 3, 4 and 5 of the Explosive Substances Act has been registered at Police Station Division number 3 in Jalandhar. (ANI)

