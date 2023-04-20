Chandigarh, Apr 20 (PTI) The Punjab Police has launched a statewide operation to review the security of banks and financial institutions, it said on Thursday.

The police on Wednesday conducted a special operation to check suspicious people roaming around banks and other financial institutions.

"Further intensifying the vigil around the banks and other financial institutions across the state, the Punjab Police frisked as many as 3,947 suspicious people found roaming around such institutions in both urban and rural areas," The Punjab Police said in a statement.

"The operation was conducted in all the 28 police districts of the state and police commissioners and senior superintendents of police were directed to personally monitor this operation and make sufficient numbers of police teams (available) to carry out this operation," it added.

As many as 422 police parties, involving over 2,000 personnel, under the supervision of Superintendents of Police/Deputy Superintendents of Police, frisked the suspicious people found roaming around financial institutions, especially banks, Special Director-General of Police (Law and Order) Arpit Shukla said in the statement.

The police teams checked 3,618 such financial institutions.

The major purpose of conducting this operation was to infuse fear among anti-social elements whilst instilling a sense of safety and security among the common people, Shukla said.

The police teams were asked to be polite while frisking the people and ensure minimum inconvenience to the common public. Such operations will continue to make Punjab a crime-free state, he added.

