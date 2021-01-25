Chandigarh, Jan 25 (PTI) A social media post claiming the Punjab government asked petrol pumps to remain shut to thwart farmers' proposed tractor parade on January 26 is fake, the state police said Monday, initiating legal action against rumour-mongers.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Amardeep Singh Rai said the state government never issued any such order, and added that notices are being served to Facebook, Twitter and other social media platforms to remove the post.

In a statement here, Rai also warned of stern action against rumour-mongers who spread such fake news.

"The cybercrime cell has also been tracing the rumour-mongers who made this post viral on social media platforms and appropriate legal action will be taken," he said.

Several batches of farmers are going to Delhi in their tractor-trolleys to take part in a tractor parade on Republic Day.

Farmer leaders had said they would take out the tractor parade on Republic Day in the national capital to register their protest against the three new central agriculture laws.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at several border points of Delhi for the past several weeks, demanding a repeal of the three farm laws and a legal guarantee to the minimum support price (MSP) for their crops.

