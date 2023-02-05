Chandigarh, Feb 5 (PTI) The Punjab Police Special Investigation Team, which is probing the 2015 Kotkapura police firing incident, on Sunday asked the public to share any information related to the incident.

SIT head Additional Director General of Police L K Yadav said that anyone who has any additional, relevant information, which may have a bearing upon the case, could share it by personally meeting him in his office in Chandigarh on February 10 or February 14.

In an official statement, Yadav said people can also share information by sending a WhatsApp on 9875983237 or by sending an email at newsit2021kotkapuracase@gmail.com.

"Even at this stage any input/information provided by any responsible individual might prove to be very helpful for the SIT in completing this legal process of investigation at the earliest," said Yadav.

The ADGP also expressed his gratitude to the people of Punjab for their cooperation with the SIT.

The SIT is investigating incidents of the theft of a 'bir' (copy) of the Guru Granth Sahib, finding of handwritten sacrilegious posters, and tearing of pages of the holy book in Bargari in Faridkot in 2015.

In the protests that were triggered in the wake of the incidents, two people were killed in Behbal Kalan and few others were injured in Kotkapura in police firing.

The two other members of the SIT are Inspector General of Police Rakesh Agrawal and Senior Superintendent of Police, Moga, Gulneet Singh Khurana.

