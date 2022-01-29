Amritsar (Punjab) [India], January 29 (ANI): Punjab Congress chief and party's candidate from Amritsar East, Navjot Singh Sidhu on Saturday filed his nomination for the state Assembly elections.

In a tweet, the Congress leader on Friday said, "Will file my nomination paper's tomorrow at 11.15."

Sidhu is a sitting MLA from the seat. Shiromani Akali Dal has fielded former Punjab Minister Bikram Singh Majithia against him in Amritsar East.

Punjab will go to assembly polls on February 20 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

