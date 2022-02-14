New Delhi [India], February 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address a public rally in Jalandhar on Monday ahead of Assembly elections in Punjab.

Congress is the incumbent government in the state.

Also Read | Assembly Elections 2022 Live Updates: Voting Begins For Goa, Uttarakhand And Uttar Pradesh Phase 2 Vidhan Sabha Polls.

Assembly polls for electing 117 assembly seats in Punjab will be held on February 20.

In the 2017 Assembly polls in the state, the Congress had won an absolute majority by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government which had been in power for 10 years.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections Phase 2: BJP’s Challenge to Hold on 2017 Gains, SP-RLD Hoping For Farmers’ Support.

On January 5, there was a lapse in the Prime Minister's security when he was stuck atop a flyover for 15-20 minutes while on his way to Ferozpur, Punjab due to the road being blocked by some protesters. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)