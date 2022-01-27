Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], January 27 (ANI): Valuables worth Rs 82.62 crores in violation of the Model Code of Conduct have been seized by various enforcement teams in Punjab till January 26, after the code came into force in the state ahead of assembly polls, scheduled for February this year.

Giving more details in this regard, Punjab Chief Election Officer (CEO) Dr S Karuna Raju on Friday said that the surveillance teams have seized 16.10 lakh litres of liquor worth Rs 7.02 crore. Similarly, the enforcement wings have also recovered psychotropic substances amounting to Rs 58.89 crores besides confiscating unaccounted cash of Rs 15.51 crore, he added.

"As many as 1,164 vulnerable hamlets have been identified. 2,713 persons have been identified as probable sources of trouble. Out of this, preventive action has been initiated against 1,702 persons and the remaining ones would also be brought to book," he added.

Raju also informed that from a security point of view 570 persons have been bound down under preventive sections of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) act.

As many as 2,470 cases of non-bailable warrants have been executed, while execution in 145 cases is under process, said Raju.

"As many as 12054 nakas are operational across the state," he added.

As per the directions of the Election Commission, Dr Raju said that of total 3,90,275 licensed weapons in the state, 3,74,299 weapons have been deposited to date. 56 without licenses weapons were seized in the state, he added.

The Model Code of Conduct has come into force in Punjab from the date of the announcement of elections (January 8, 2022) by the Election Commission of India.

Punjab will go to the Assembly polls on February 20. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

