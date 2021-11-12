Bathinda, Nov 12 (PTI) Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Friday praised the state police, saying the force has been doing "great job" in preventing crime, breaking drug supply and ensuring security of people.

Randhawa, who holds charge of the Home Department, said this while chairing a crime review meeting here, according to an official statement.

Also Read | .

He was accompanied by his Special Principal Secretary Varun Roojam and officiating Director General of Police (DGP) Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota.

Randhawa accused the Union government of encroaching upon the rights of the Punjab government by expanding the jurisdiction of the BSF from 15 km to 50 km.

Also Read | SSC MTS 2020 Tier 1 Tentative Answer Keys Released At ssc.nic.in; Here Are Steps To Downlaod.

On Aam Aadmi Party, Randhawa said it has no base in the state as three of its MLAs belonging to Bathinda have joined the Congress and more leaders are expected to join the party.

He said the Punjab government led by Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has been taking “historic” decisions for the state and every section of society is happy with its "revolutionary decisions".

"The Congress government is the government of the common man," he added.

Earlier, Randhawa held a special meeting with senior police officials.

He told them if any drug smuggler was caught selling drugs in their jurisdiction, a strict action would be taken against the concerned police personnel.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)