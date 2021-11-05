Chandigarh, Nov 5 (PTI) Punjab's Covid tally rose to 6,02,496 on Friday with 31 fresh cases, according to a medical bulletin issued here.

Fourteen new cases were reported on Thursday, while 17 on Friday.

The death toll remained at 16,562 as no new Covid-related fatality was reported in the state.

Of the fresh cases, Ludhiana reported seven cases, followed by three each in Fazilka and Jalandhar and two in Bathinda, among others.

There are 219 active cases in the state, while 51 people have recovered from the infection on Thursday and Friday, taking the number of those who have been cured to 5,85,715.

Meanwhile, three fresh cases were recorded in Chandigarh, taking the total count to 65,359.

The death toll stood at 820 as no new fatality was reported in the Union Territory.

There are 33 active cases in the city, while 64,506 people have recuperated from the infection.

