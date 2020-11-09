Chandigarh, Nov 9 (PTI) As many as 562 fresh COVID-19 cases took Punjab's tally to 1,37,999 on Monday, while 21 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 4,338, according to a health department bulletin.

There are 4,934 active cases in the state, the bulletin stated.

The fresh cases were reported from Ludhiana (96), Mohali (89) and Jalandhar (77), among other districts.

A total of 510 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, taking the number of cured persons to 1,28,727.

Fourteen critical patients are on ventilator support, while 127 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 27,56,807 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said. PTI CHS VSD

