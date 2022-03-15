Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], March 15 (ANI): The government of Punjab on Tuesday removed all the existing COVID-19 restrictions imposed in the state with immediate effect, as the number of COVID cases dropped in the state.

IAS Anurag Verma, Principal Secretary of Home Affairs & Justice Department issued an order advising the residents to follow appropriate COVID behavioural measures.

"In exercise of the powers conferred under section 2 of the Epidemic Disease Act, 1897, read with all other enabling provisions of Disaster Management Act, 2005, in supersession of all previous instructions on the subject all COVID-19 related restrictions are removed with immediate effect."

However, the residents of the State are advised to follow COVID appropriate behavioural norms," he added.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 4,722 recoveries have been reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally to 4,24,46,171 in the country. The recovery rate stands at 98.72 per cent. India's active cases currently stand at 33,917 and are 0.08 per cent of the cumulative caseload.

The daily positivity rate is at 0.37 per cent whereas the weekly positivity rate stands at 0.46 per cent.

In the last 24 hours, 7,01,773 samples were collected.

Meanwhile, 180.40 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far in the country.

More than 182.84 crores (1,82,84,94,230) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through the Government of India (free of cost channel) and through the direct state procurement category. (ANI)

