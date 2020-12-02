Chandigarh, Dec 2 (PTI) Twenty-four more deaths due to the coronavirus pushed the toll to 4,842 in Punjab, while 604 fresh cases took the infection count to 1,53,308 in the state on Wednesday, according to a medical bulletin.

The new fatalities were reported from several districts including Amritsar, Bathinda, Fazilka, Gurdaspur, Ludhiana and Patiala.

There are 7,694 active COVID-19 cases in Punjab, as of now, the bulletin said.

Mohali reported 149 new COVID-19 cases, the highest in the state, followed by 137 in Ludhiana and 53 in Amritsar.

The COVID-19 recovery count reached 1,40,772 in the state after 518 more patients recovered from the infection and were discharged, according to the bulletin.

Twelve critical novel coronavirus patients are on ventilator support while 150 are on oxygen support, it said.

A total of 32,37,858 samples have been collected for COVID-19 testing in the state, bulletin said. PTI CHS VSD

