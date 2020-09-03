Chandigarh, Sep 3 (PTI) Seventy-three more COVID-19 deaths in Punjab pushed the toll to 1,690 while 1,527 new cases took the state's infection tally to 58,515 on Thursday, according to an official bulletin.

There are 15,554 active coronavirus cases in the state now, it said.

Eighteen coronavirus fatalities were reported from Ludhiana, ten from Kapurthala, seven from Jalandhar and five each from Patiala, Ferozepur and Moga, the bulletin said.

Four people died of COVID-19 infection in Amritsar, three in Rupnagar, two each in Fatehgarh Sahib, Faridkot, Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur and Sangrur and one each in Bathinda, Fazilka, Mohali, Muktsar, SBS Nagar and Tarn Taran, according to the bulletin.

Among the places which reported new cases are Jalandhar (227), Amritsar (168), Ludhiana (152), Patiala (138), Mohali (134), Gurdaspur (71), Hoshiarpur (60) and Kapurthala (58), it said.

The bulletin said 1,529 more coronavirus patients were discharged after they recovered from infection, taking the total number of recoveries to 41,271 in the state.

Sixty eight critical patients are on ventilator support while 470 are on oxygen support, it said.

With a collection of 19,104 more samples for COVID testing, the figure of total samples taken so far for testing has reached 11,21,016 in the state, the bulletin said. PTI CHS VSD

