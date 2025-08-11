Chandigarh [India], August 11 (ANI): Punjab Revenue, Rehabilitation and Disaster Management Minister S Hardeep Singh Mundian on Monday handed over appointment letters to 504 newly-recruited Patwaris in line with the Chief Minister S Bhagwant Singh Mann-led government's commitment to provide clean, transparent and accountable services to the people, Information and Public Relations Department, Punjab said in a press release.

Addressing the candidates at the appointment letter distribution ceremony at the Municipal Bhawan here, S Hardeep Singh Mundian said that these Patwaris, having completed their mandatory 18-month training program, are now being deployed in the field as regular Patwaris.

He said that CM Mann had allocated districts to eligible candidates based on merit following the recruitment of Revenue Patwaris in 2023. According to regulations, candidates underwent one year of training at Patwar Schools and six months of field training.

"To facilitate the candidates during their one-year training period, 10 temporary Patwar Schools were established. These schools were staffed with experienced and retired PCS officers, District Revenue Officers, Tehsildars, Patwaris and Kanungos serving as Principals, Vice Principals and Kanungo Teachers," he added.

Notably, during their training, these Patwaris received comprehensive instruction in revenue computation, land records, surveying, record preparation, elections, settlement operations, agriculture and computer applications. Special training was provided in elections and agriculture.

Election training primarily focused on voter list preparation, while agricultural training covered comprehensive knowledge of Kharif and Rabi crops, pesticides, fertilisers and crop seeds. Candidates received hands-on training on the ILMS (Integrated Land Management System) software for Jamabandi data entry, mutation recording, Roznamacha, Fard Badar and related operations.

The Cabinet Minister said that following government directives, DGPS (Differential Global Positioning System) equipment has been procured to train all Patwaris in the state for demarcation work. Training on demarcation using this equipment is being provided. He mentioned that training is being conducted for conducting revenue surveys through Digital Crop Survey.

Mundhian informed that the departmental examination for eligible candidates was conducted from May 26, 2025 to June 3, 2025. A total of 504 candidates passed this departmental examination and are being deployed in the field after receiving their appointment letters.

These Patwaris have been appointed with the objective of providing clean, transparent and accountable citizen-centric services to the people, said the Cabinet Minister, expressing hope that recruiting these young candidates will prove instrumental in creating a corruption-free society in the coming days.

He announced that recruitment for additional Patwari positions will be expedited to provide Punjab's youth with opportunities to serve the state.

He stated that our government is fully committed to eliminating every trace of corruption from the state to ensure a transparent and efficient administrative structure for the welfare of the people. He categorically warned that corruption among government employees will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

Additional Chief Secretary-cum-Financial Commissioner Revenue Anurag Verma stated that the purpose of recruiting new Patwaris is to streamline the Revenue Department's operations for public convenience and ensure that people receive timely, hassle-free services without delays.

Verma welcomed the newly appointed Patwaris on their formal joining on Monday and noted that deploying highly qualified Patwaris will help implement reforms like Easy Jamabandi and Easy Registry more effectively at the grassroots level. (ANI)

