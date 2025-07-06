Mohali (Punjab) [India], July 6 (ANI): Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) party leader Bikram Majithia was on Sunday sent to judicial custody till July 19 in an alleged money laundering case.

A Mohali court sent the SAD leader and former Punjab minister to judicial custody till July 19. Earlier today, Majithia was brought to court and presented before the duty magistrate amidst heavy police deployment.

Special Public Prosecutor Ferry Sofat said, "The state applied for judicial remand, and the Court has now sent Bikram Singh Majithia to judicial remand up to 19 July. He will be kept in New Nabha Jail... The next date of hearing is July 19."

Earlier today SAD party member, Daljit S Cheema criticised security measures implemented by the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led government in Punjab following the arrest of party leader Bikram Singh Majithia, recently in an alleged money laundering case and termed that the situation in the State had become "Emergency-like."

Cheema claimed police prevented him while he was on his way to meet the former Punjab minister Majithia's wife at the lawyer's office.

He said, "...Our party has no programme planned here, yet an emergency-like situation has been created here; there is barricading all around. What does the government want to do?... I just got a call from my colleagues. The Police have been at their home since 4:00 am. What is the government nervous about?... This government wants to defame the Akali Dal leadership by spreading lies and false propaganda. This is vendetta politics."

"The wife of Bikram Singh Majithia, Ganieve Kaur Majithia, is sitting alone in the lawyer's chamber. So, I came here to sit with her and talk," he said.

The SAD leader questioned the State government's actions, saying, "I don't know what this government is panicking about. Isn't it our right to go and support her when she is alone?"

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau had on June 25 taken into custody MLA Majithia in a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act after conducting searches at his house in Amritsar. He was brought to Mohali the next day and the court sent him to a seven-day Vigilance Bureau custody. The remand was then extended by four days. (ANI)

