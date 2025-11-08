Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], November 8 (ANI): The Punjab State Commission for Scheduled Castes has taken suo motu notice of the alleged use of objectionable images of Bhai Jeevan Singh Ji (Bhai Jaita Ji) and the Ninth Sikh Guru, Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, during a political rally held in Tarn Taran in connection with the Assembly bypoll.

The Commission, headed by Chairman Jasvir Singh Garhi, has issued a notice to the Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly and senior Congress leader Pratap Singh Bajwa, directing him to appear in person before the Commission on November 10, 2025, at its Chandigarh office.

Also Read | Delhi Air Pollution: CM Rekha Gupta Decides To Implement Staggered Working Hours for Delhi Govt, MCD Offices From November 15 Amid Rising Pollution.

According to the notice, the matter pertains to a report published in a media outlet titled "Siyasi Lahe Layee Guru Sahib Di Tasveer Vartan Da Liya Notice" and viral screenshots from Bajwa's official Facebook page showing images allegedly used during the rally.

The Commission, exercising its powers under Section 10(2)(h) of the Punjab State Scheduled Castes Commission Act, 2004, has sought Bajwa's explanation regarding the alleged use of the sacred images for political gain. (ANI)

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah Target RJD-Congress Alliance; Claim 'Jungle Raj' Will Not Return to State.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)