Chandigarh, Dec 23 (PTI) Punjab on Thursday reported 35 fresh cases of coronavirus, taking the infection tally to 6,04,092, according to a medical bulletin.

With one more COVID-related death reported in the state, the toll reached 16,636.

Also Read | Ludhiana Court Blast: Navjot Singh Sidhu Questions Timings of Series of Events Ahead of Polls.

Among fresh cases, Jalandhar reported eight cases, followed by seven in Pathankot. The number of active cases was 314.

Twenty-four more people recovered from the infection, taking the number of those who have been cured to 5,87,142, according to the bulletin.

Also Read | Maharashtra Shocker: 27-Year-Old Man Kills Parents in Kalyan, Arrested.

The Union Territory of Chandigarh reported 11 COVID-19 cases, taking the total count to 65,742.

The toll remained at 1,078 with no new COVID-related death being reported in the city in the past 24 hours.

The number of active cases in the city was 97 while the number of those cured stood at 64,567.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)