Chandigarh, May 6 (PTI) Punjab on Thursday witnessed a record 8,874 cases of infection, taking the tally to 4,16,350, while 154 more fatalities pushed the toll to 9,979, according to a medical bulletin.

The number of active cases rose to 66,568 on Thursday from 63,007 a day before.

Among the latest fatalities, 25 deaths were reported from Amritsar, 19 from Ludhiana, 15 from Patiala and 12 each from Jalandhar and Sangrur.

Among daily fresh cases, Ludhiana again logged the maximum number of cases at 1,257, followed by 942 in Mohali, 916 in Jalandhar, 847 in Bathinda and 492 in Amritsar.

A total of 5,126 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from infection, taking the number of recoveries to 3,39,803, according to the bulletin.

There are 238 critical patients who are on ventilator support while 8,728 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 75,74,249 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government said it has appointed two nodal officers to facilitate individuals or organisations in getting tax exemption on any Covid relief to be imported from abroad into the state.

To facilitate the flow of aid from outside India, the government of India has provided exemption from customs duty and integrated tax on goods for Covid relief imported into country, said a state government release here.

The concessions could be availed for such imports if they were sent free of cost from outside India and are distributed free within India, it said.

For claiming these exemptions anyone could approach the nodal officers appointed by the state government, it said.

If any person who wants to send goods for Covid relief from outside India for free distribution in India may also contact the nodal officers.

Meanwhile, UT Chandigarh recorded 759 fresh cases, taking the count to 47,552.

The death of nine more persons took the toll to 541, according to a medical bulletin.

The number of active cases was 8,420, it said.

A total of 693 patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the number of recoveries to 38,591, the bulletin said.

A total of 4,26,227 samples have been taken for testing so far of them, 3,77,550 tested negative while reports of 88 were awaited, as per bulletin.

