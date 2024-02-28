Mohali (Punjab) [India], February 28 (ANI): Chhatbir Zoo announced the successful exchange of one of their magnificent tigers with Ludhiana Zoo in accordance with the guidelines set forth by the Central Zoo Authority (CZA), an official release said.

"Chhatbir Zoo is thrilled to announce the successful exchange of one of our magnificent tigers named Aman to Ludhiana Zoo on February 27. In accordance with the guidelines set forth by the Central Zoo Authority (CZA). This exchange is a part of our commitment to conservation efforts and the well-being of these majestic animals," the release said.

"The male Tiger (Aman) has been a cherished member of our Chhatbir zoo family, who was born at kanpur zoo on July 2012, whose sire and dam was Abhay and Trush which were later exchanged by Chhatbir zoo on Feb 2015 in an animal exchange programme, since Aman is a proud member of the Chhatbir zoo family. He and her mate named Diya has successfully bred and raised many litters and we are confident that Ludhiana Zoo will provide an excellent environment for its continued growth. This exchange aligns with our dedication to us contributing to efforts in tiger conservation and promoting genetic diversity among captive populations," it added.

Through the release, the authorities of the Chhatbir Zoo extended their gratitude to the Central Zoo Authority for their guidance and support.

"We extend our gratitude to the Central Zoo Authority for their guidance and support throughout the process, ensuring that the exchange adheres to the highest standards of animal welfare. We believe that this collaborative effort will contribute to the welfare and preservation of this endangered species," the release noted.

"Chhatbir zoo's technical and animal management team always remains committed to its mission of conservation, education, and the overall well-being of all animals in our care. Chhatbir zoo look forward to continuing our collaboration with other zoos and organizations to make a positive impact on wildlife preservation," it added. (ANI)

