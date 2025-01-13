Chandigarh [India], January 13 (ANI): Punjab's Director General of Police (DGP), Gaurav Yadav, on Monday publicly expressed his gratitude towards Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for announcing a financial aid for the next of kin of a Sadak Surakhya Force (SSF) personnel, Constable Harshvir Singh, who recently lost his life in the line of duty.

Taking to social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), DGP Yadav said, "Thank you Hon'ble CM Punjab [Bhagwant Mann] for announcing Rs 2 crore for our martyr Constable Harshvir Singh." The post added, "Salute to the brave officer who has laid down his life in the line of duty. He tragically lost his life after a high-speed car hit an SSF vehicle on the Patiala-Bhawanigarh road.".

Of the Rs 2-crore aid announced for the deceased constable's family, Rs 1 crore will be paid in the form of an ex-gratia grant by the Punjab government, the top cop confirmed. "Punjab Government will make ex-gratia grant of Rs 1 crore. Another Rs 1 crore will be paid from Punjab Police Welfare Insurance by HDFC Bank. We stand with our martyrs," DGP Yadav said in his post. Highlighting Punjab Police's commitment towards its personnel, he further wrote, "[Punjab Police] looks after its martyrs and their families."

The incident that claimed Singh's life took place on Saturday when his on-duty vehicle met with an accident in Punjab's Sangrur district. DGP Yadav mentioned details of the mishap in his X post, saying a high-speed hit the SSF vehicle on the Patiala-Bhawanigarh road. The incident occurred near Bald Kanchhiyan of Bhawanigarh town. Singh, later, succumbed to his injuries during treatment. Harshvir Singh's colleague Mandeep Singh also sustained injuries in the accident, CM Mann had informed via an X post in the aftermath of the mishap. (ANI)

